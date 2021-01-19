Advertisement

Two additional suspects arrested in San Luis Valley human remains cases

CJ Walter Dominguez left, Julius Anthony Baroz right
CJ Walter Dominguez left, Julius Anthony Baroz right(Credit: CBI)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN LUIS VALLEY, Colo. (KKCO) - Two men from Alamosa have been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation involving human remains located in the San Luis Valley in late 2020.

Julius Anthony Baroz, 30, is facing charges of Murder in the First Degree along with Tampering with Deceased Human Remains in connection with the death of Myron Robert Martinez, 38, of Del Norte Colorado. These remains were found in Conejos County this past November.

Additionally, CJ Walter Dominguez, 27, is facing charges of Tampering with Deceased Human Remains, Accessory to Murder in the First Degree, and Second Degree Kidnapping. Both Dominguez and Baroz are being held at the Alamosa County Detention Center (ACDC).

On Nov. 19, 2020, Adre Baroz, 26, of Sanford Colorado was arrested at a motel in New Mexico after being named the primary suspect involved in the human remains cases. He was originally charged with First Degree Homicide, First Degree Assault, and Second Degree Kidnapping, but is now facing two additional charges of Murder in the First Degree and two additional charges of Tampering with Deceased Human Remains related to the deaths of Myron Martinez and Shayla Hammel (DOB: 11/03/1986). He is also being held at the ACDC.

Adre Baroz, nicknamed "Psycho," was the suspect in a nation-wide manhunt after the remains of...
Adre Baroz, nicknamed "Psycho," was the suspect in a nation-wide manhunt after the remains of three people were found in Colorado. He was taken into custody on Nov. 19. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Due to an order by the court, details related to this active/ongoing investigation cannot be released at this time. The affidavits and warrants have been sealed.

