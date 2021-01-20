Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend of deported Russian agent pardoned by Trump

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019 file photo, Paul Erickson leaves the federal courthouse in Sioux...
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019 file photo, Paul Erickson leaves the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls, S.D.(Abigail Dollins/The Argus Leader via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Paul Erickson, a former conservative operative once romantically linked to Russian agent Maria Butina who was convicted in investment schemes, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump as part of a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of his White House term.

A White House statement early Wednesday said that Erickson’s conviction “was based off the Russian collusion hoax,” even though Erickson was convicted in schemes that had nothing to do with Butina or Russia. Butina was deported in 2019 after serving time for failing to register as a foreign agent.

Erickson, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2020 for defrauding investors in a proposal to develop land in the North Dakota Bakken oil field by persuading people to buy real estate and build single-family homes.

Erickson was among six people from South Dakota who received pardons from Trump.

Gregory and Deborah Jorgensen, of Winner, were granted pardons and Martin Jorgensen was given a posthumous pardon. The Jorgensens were convicted in 1996 for selling misbranded beef under their premium label, but knowing that it was mixed with “inferior, commercial beef trim.”

The family has an “exemplary record of service to their community,” the White House said.

Trump also pardoned Jessica Frease, of Rapid City, who was convicted of converting stolen checks at the bank where she worked as a teller and John Nystrom, of Pierre, who was working as a contractor on a school reconstruction project when a subcontractor received double payments for work performed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunrise Restaurant may be forced to raise prices soon after Colorado's minimum wage increase
Minimum wage increase already affecting local restaurants
Hiker rescued in Colorado National Monument after falling 30 feet in No Thoroughfare Canyon
CJ Walter Dominguez left, Julius Anthony Baroz right
Two additional suspects arrested in San Luis Valley human remains cases
Plan to reintroduce gray wolves back into Colorado
Plan to reintroduce gray wolves back into Colorado
Grand Junction Martin Luther King Jr. march
Grand Junction Martin Luther King Jr. march

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
On Day One, Biden to undo Trump policies on climate, coronavirus
Authorities ask for public’s help to locate missing girl last seen in Palisade
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Next up: $730M Powerball prize after no Mega Millions winner
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attend the Cathedral of St. Matthew the...
LIVE: Biden, Harris arrive at Capitol for inauguration
In this image made from video provided by Emergencias Madrid, firefighters attend the scene...
Mayor: Madrid blast kills 2; apparently linked to gas leak