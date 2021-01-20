Advertisement

GJFD responds to early morning fire

(Credit: GJFD)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Wednesday morning, the Grand Junction Fire Department (GJFD) responded to reports of a fire on the 600 block of West Colorado Avenue.

Crews arrived just after 3, and upon arrival found fire engulfing a garage and spreading to a nearby fence and a second garage-apartment.

As crews made a quick exterior attack and control of the flames, residents of the properties let crews know that both structures were unoccupied.

The GJFD says that one firefighter was transported to a local hospital for a minor medical emergency.

Both structures sustained extensive damage, but crews were able to save several nearby vehicles from damage.

