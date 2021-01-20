Mesa County residents talk presidential inauguration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Emotions are running high on both sides of aisle in Mesa County.

“There’s a lot of questions about the election, there’s plenty of evidence that, there weren’t—I mean, it wasn’t, it wasn’t fair,” says Mesa County resident, Carol Collins.

Mesa County resident Michael Ahern has a different thought, “I’m glad, you know that we’ve got past the insurrection, no one should have really been too surprised, and I think many people weren’t. He went from reality show start to reality show star.”

Earlier this month, the election was questioned once again, by some people in Mesa County at a ‘Stop the Steal protest’ in Downtown Grand Junction.

Others in the community like Ahern are ready for a change, “I’m happy for any peaceful transition, but yeah, I voted for the president-elect.”

“I would love to see Trump be able to run again,” says Collins.

Neither the Mesa County Democrats nor Republicans plan to hold events tomorrow for the inauguration, and are asking people to stay home.

