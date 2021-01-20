Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Humane Society vaccinates veterans’ pets

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Roice-Hurst Humane Society is helping both pets and their veteran humans to get their furry friends vaccinated.

They are partnering up with the VA Hospital and gave free pet vaccines to all veterans who donated blood.

The pets were given their shots today in the Western Region One Source parking lot.

The veterans who did not give blood were still given a significant discount.

This was all made possible with the help of the Trutta Fund through the Western Colorado Community Foundation.

“So it’s a really cool model because we’re trying to engage people that may not seek health services on their own, but may do so in the interest of their pets,” says RHHS Community Health Liaison, Ashely DiGrado.

The vaccination clinics will continue to happen monthly.

