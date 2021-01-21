Fatality confirmed in connection to shooting outside Clifton residence, law enforcement in area

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been confirmed that one individual has been killed and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a shooting incident that occurred outside of a residence on White Ave near 32 3/8 Road.

Authorities responded to the incident around 3:30. They are currently searching for a suspect, however, they do not have any information on the subject at this point.

D51 says that all students who walk home from Rocky Mt. Elementary School must be picked up from school today, Thursday, Jan. 21.

In a statement, D51 says, “This is due to a campus shelter due to off-campus police activity but in the Rocky Mt. Elementary School area. The school will be dismissed at the normal time, 4 p.m., and normal after-school activities are canceled. Parents need to bring ID when they pick up their child. If they cannot come to the school, they need to contact the school immediately. You will be receiving information about the law enforcement activity from MCSO.”

