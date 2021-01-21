Palisade tourism board raising town’s profile

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - A sign of the times — the town of Palisade is pushing for more tourism and they are doing so by putting up a sign advertising the town near the Cameo Shooting and Education Facility just outside of Palisade.

Town officials say they want to take advantage of the traffic the shooting facility produces to attract people into the community. Not just to stay in hotels and BNB’s but to stick around and shop and see what the town has to offer.

“We want to raise awareness that Palisade is here and you know five minutes down the road from the range after you’re done with your routine or competition. Make them aware there is a lot going on in this nice little town,” says Ellen Turner, a member of Palisade’s Board of Trustees.

The town donated land to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for the shooting complex. The new sign will include the website to help drive tourism into the east end of the valley.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.