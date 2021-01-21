Advertisement

Tennessee man arrested in connection to multiple GJ area thefts, says police department

(Yzabelah Roberts)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Tennessee man who was allegedly behind several thefts in the Grand Junction area is now in police custody according to the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD).

The GJPD says that an officer conducted a routine traffic enforcement in the Tope Elementary School zone on Jan 6. when he noticed a speeding sedan in the school zone.

The officer then tried to stop the car, but the vehicle tried to elude the officer and went into a nearby parking lot where the car then slid on ice and crashed into a building. The driver then fled on foot. A description of the suspect was communicated to dispatch and within minutes, he was detained in the area of N 9th Street and Orchard Avenue.

Tehren Wilson, age 39, of Memphis, TN was taken into custody and later transported to the Grand Junction Police Department for questioning.

When Wilson was detained, property was found linking him to recent theft from autos in the Grand Junction area, according to police. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the sedan and found additional evidence, including cash, several stolen credit cards, and a purse that did not belong to Wilson.

Police say that a subsequent search warrant at a local hotel revealed an accomplice that will be charged with complicity, false reporting, and tampering with evidence.

Wilson refused to speak with investigators and was remanded to the Mesa County Jail, according to the GJPD. The investigation showed Wilson was connected to multiple thefts from auto and over $5,000 in fraudulent purchases in Grand Junction.

The list of charges that Wilson is facing are:

- First-degree Criminal Trespass

- Unauthorized use of financial transaction devices

- Vehicular eluding

- Criminal possession of two or more financial devices

- Criminal mischief (4 counts)

- Obstruction

- Theft

- Driving under revocation

- Reckless driving

- Failure to notify

The Grand Junction Police Department says they were able to return some stolen property to the victims, including a purse, personal documents, and credit cards.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BLM posters
Banners taken down at Stocker Stadium
GJFD responds to early morning fire
Authorities ask for public’s help to locate missing girl last seen in Palisade
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Wednesday is Inauguration Day for Joe Biden.
Biden’s first act: Executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration

Latest News

A sign of the times — the town of Palisade is pushing for more tourism and they are doing so by...
Palisade working to raise town’s profile
A sign of the times — the town of Palisade is pushing for more tourism and they are doing so by...
Palisade tourism board raising town's profile
CMU professor talks significance of inauguration
CMU professor talks significance of inauguration
District 51
District 51 releases 2021-2022 Calendar