Colorado Mesa University releases “The Future is Now” music video

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As part of their return to campus, Colorado Mesa University released a video on Thursday, titled “The Future is Now.”

The music video has been in production since November. It offers a positive way to engage with students rather than simply releasing written protocols about staying safe with COVID-19. The school is hoping to use this video as a reminder that while restrictions do still remain on campus, there is plenty to be excited about during spring semester.

“No student wants to read five paragraphs in an email,” explains Tilly Leeder, the main singer in CMU’s new video. Leeder is a senior undergraduate student majoring in musical theater. “Putting out a video that’s fun and interactive and gets a catchy tune stuck in your head is really important. It makes you want to watch the video again, so you can really hear what the words are saying.”

Many schools across the country have distributed long, detailed emails about safety protocols in the new semester with COVID-19 still around. Colorado Mesa University is taking a different, more interactive approach, helping everyone stay safe while maintaining a positive mindset.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity that we’ve been given to show the world that we can still survive and thrive like this,” says Isaiah Gundermann Graham, a fourth-year senior who raps in the video. “We can care and love for one another despite these limitations.”

In conjunction with the video release, the CMU foundation has also announced their $1000 Future is Now scholarship award. Any Colorado Mesa University student or family member can become eligible for the scholarship by sharing the new video on Facebook.

