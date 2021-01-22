Grand Junction Parks and Recreation recruits for summer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Although winter is still in full force Grand Junction Parks and Recreation is already preparing for the summer.

They’re currently accepting applications for lifeguards, camp counselors, and river park hosts. Those ages fifteen and above are encouraged to apply.

Some positions like lifeguards do require special certifications, but training will be provided for those hired.

“So we are actively searching for individuals who are working for our department. Working for parks and recreation. Making a difference in our community and getting out this summer and having a great fun job,” says Recreations Supervisor Emily Krause, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation.

Applications will close in March and those interested can apply on Grand Junction Parks and Recreation’s website here: https://www.gjcity.org/jobs.

