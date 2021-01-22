Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District cancels Spring 2021 Grant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District (the “District”) usually gives out two grants every year, once in the Spring and one in the Fall. This year, the District has decided to cancel its Spring grant cycle.

The District’s money comes from drilling, gas, and oil production on federal lands within Mesa County. The District does not expect to see an increase in its financial recourses any time soon which means there is not as much money to distribute. The shortage will affect the community because it will not have the benefit of the grant this Spring. The District hopes that having only one grant cycle in 2021 will allow them to help fund bigger projects.

“The previous year has been a little bit of a struggle, so we are hoping this will give people a little extra time to look at the calendar year and see what projects will be good for the Mineral Lease Project to help partner with,” said Dusti Reimer, the grant administrator.

The grant goes toward the needs of the Mesa County community. In the past, those funds have often gone toward public projects, planning, and the building of structures, and the maintenance of community facilities.

