One arrested in home break-in off of I Road

(ap newsroom)
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff Office Deputies responded to a residence on the 2000 block of I Road for a person trespassing in their home just after 3:00 a.m.

The homeowners woke up to a woman in their home that appeared to be under the influence of some kind of narcotic.

Deputies detained her without incident. She was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. No one was injured. No damage was reported and nothing was stolen. A warrant was requested for one count of first-degree criminal trespass of a dwelling.

