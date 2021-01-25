Advertisement

5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indianapolis police say five people, including a pregnant woman, have been shot to death inside a home in the city.

The fatal shootings were discovered after officers found a male juvenile with gunshot wounds about 4 a.m. on the city’s near northeast side.

Sgt. Shane Foley with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers then received information that led them to a nearby home where they found five adults dead inside. He says one of the five victims was a pregnant woman who was taken to an area hospital, where both she and the unborn child died.

Police say the juvenile found with gunshot wounds is expected to survive and was wounded in the shootings.

No suspects were in custody Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mass vaccination site will begin administering shots next Monday
Mesa County reacts to new mass vaccination site
Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday night
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting in Clifton
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert responds to allegations
Former President Donald Trump moved the national headquarters to Western Colorado in July 2019
Colorado senators ask President Biden to to keep BLM National Headquarters in Grand Junction
Chow Down often partners with local animal rescue services for adoption events
Chow Down Pet Supplies partners with Harmony Animal Matchmaker for dog adoption event

Latest News

President Biden has made his first calls to world leaders. Yesterday he called Mexico and...
Biden plans to sign order for gov’t to buy more US goods
As Biden waits to see what happens with the stimulus plan, he's taking other COVID-related...
Republicans concerned about COVID-19 stimulus plan as Biden reinstates restrictions
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
The murders come on the heels of an unprecedented year of violence in the city, as the 2020...
5 people, including pregnant woman, found shot to death in Indianapolis home