Advertisement

Colorado senators ask President Biden to to keep BLM National Headquarters in Grand Junction

Former President Donald Trump moved the national headquarters to Western Colorado in July 2019
Former President Donald Trump moved the national headquarters to Western Colorado in July 2019(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Bureau of Land Management’s national headquarters could move out of Grand Junction under President Joe Biden’s new administration.

Both Colorado senators, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, sent a letter to the President this weekend, asking for his administration’s support in keeping the national BLM headquarters on the Western Slope. Former President Donald Trump relocated the national headquarters to Grand Junction in July 2019.

The letter reads, in part: “We continue to support a full BLM headquarters in Grand Junction. A full headquarters in Colorado would not only grow the Western Colorado economy, but also send an important signal that rural America is an appropriate place for such a prestigious institution.”

The Biden administration has reportedly discussed relocating the headquarters from Grand Junction, yet Colorado’s senators are hoping for an even greater commitment from President Biden than the previous administration. In the letter, they specifically asked for more BLM jobs to be assigned to the national headquarters.

There are currently 41 Bureau of Land Management staff members working out of Western Colorado.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert responds to allegations
Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday night
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting in Clifton
One arrested in home break-in off of I Road
Two persons of interest named in connection to Clifton shooting that left one dead
Mesa County Public Health provides an update on COVID-19 cases and vaccine distribution.
Mesa County Public Health provides update on vaccine distribution

Latest News

The mass vaccination site will begin administering shots next Monday
Mesa County reacts to new mass vaccination site
Chow Down Pet Supplies partners with Harmony Animal Matchmaker for dog adoption event
Chow Down Pet Supplies partners with Harmony Animal Matchmaker for dog adoption event
Chow Down often partners with local animal rescue services for adoption events
Chow Down Pet Supplies partners with Harmony Animal Matchmaker for dog adoption event
Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday night
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting in Clifton