Advertisement

Google Maps to display COVID-19 vaccination sites

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re having a hard time finding a place that offers the coronavirus vaccine, Google Maps wants to help.

A new Google Maps feature is rolling out in the coming weeks, starting in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

According to Google, searches for “vaccines near me” have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year.

The company said it’s implementing the feature to ensure it’s “providing locally relevant answers.”

The results will include details about whether an appointment is required, if the vaccine is only available to certain groups and if there’s a drive-thru.

The need for information on vaccines is clear.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 60% of Americans said they don’t know when or where to get a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mass vaccination site will begin administering shots next Monday
Mesa County reacts to new mass vaccination site
Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday night
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting in Clifton
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert responds to allegations
Former President Donald Trump moved the national headquarters to Western Colorado in July 2019
Colorado senators ask President Biden to to keep BLM National Headquarters in Grand Junction
Chow Down often partners with local animal rescue services for adoption events
Chow Down Pet Supplies partners with Harmony Animal Matchmaker for dog adoption event

Latest News

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to reinstate COVID-19 travel rules, add South Africa to restricted list
Rudy Giuliani is facing possible expulsion from the New York State Bar Association over...
Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani over election claims
A baby was dropped off by an apparent carjacker on the side of the road in Houston.
Amazon driver finds baby abandoned on roadside after Houston carjacking