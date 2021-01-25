Timberline Bank begins second draw for Paycheck Protection Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Timberline Bank is ready to help as many businesses as possible during this time of uncertainty.

On Jan. 19, Timberline Bank funded the second draw of the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program. During the first round of the PPP program, the bank helped over 1,000 businesses on the Western Slope and received $120 million in PPP loans.

The bank is now accepting next round applications for the program and says they’re ready to help local small businesses that qualify.

”A lot of the loans we’re doing are for smaller loan amounts to smaller businesses and are really focusing on those businesses that have experienced a huge impact to their financials as a result of the virus,” says Austin Smith, Business Banking Officer at Timberline Bank.

Since last Tuesday the bank has funded over 100 loans.

