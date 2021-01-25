Advertisement

Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project

FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in...
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Twitter is enlisting its users to help combat misinformation on its service by flagging and notating misleading and false tweets.

The pilot program unveiled Monday, called Birdwatch, allows a preselected group of users — for now, only in the U.S. — who sign up through Twitter. Those who want to sign up must have a U.S.-based phone carrier, verified email and phone number, and no recent Twitter rule violations.

Twitter said it wants both experts and non-experts to write Birdwatch notes. It cited Wikipedia as a site that thrives with non-expert contributions.

“In concept testing, we’ve seen non-experts write concise, helpful and easy-to-understand notes, often citing valuable expert sources,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Twitter, along with other social media companies, has been grappling how best to combat misinformation on its service. Despite tightened rules and enforcement, falsehoods about the U.S. presidential election and the coronavirus continue to spread.

But if the effort is to work, Twitter will have to anticipate misuse and bad actors trying to game the system to their advantage.

To help weed out unhelpful or troll-created notes, for instance, Twitter plans to attach a “helpfulness score” to each one and will label helpful ones “currently rated helpful.”

The company said Birdwatch will not replace other labels and fact checks Twitter currently uses — primarily for election and COVID-19-related misinformation and misleading posts.

The program will start with 1,000 users and eventually expand beyond the U.S.

San Francisco-based Twitter said it is trying to ensure that Birdwatch has a diverse range of perspectives and participants — an ongoing problem at Wikipedia, where many of the contributors and editors are white men.

“If we have more applicants than pilot slots, we will randomly admit accounts, prioritizing accounts that tend to follow and engage with different audiences and content than those of existing participants,” Twitter wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mass vaccination site will begin administering shots next Monday
Mesa County reacts to new mass vaccination site
Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Friday night
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night shooting in Clifton
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert responds to allegations
Picture from the scene of the shooting that occurred on Sept. 20.
20-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Sept. shooting at Fruitvale party
Sheriff’s office obtains arrest warrant for man suspected of killing Grand Junction resident

Latest News

Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop as new variant found in Minnesota
A South Carolina woman spent days registering for a COVID-19 vaccine after losing her husband...
SC woman spends days registering for COVID vaccine after losing husband of 58 years
The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sarah Sanders had been widely expected to run for...
Ex-Trump spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor
A South Carolina woman spends days registering for the COVID-19 vaccine after losing husband of...
SC woman spends days registering for COVID vaccine after losing husband of 58 years