No injuries reported following shots fired incident at Scallywags Bar and Grill

(Credit: David Jones)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating an incident from last Friday at Scallywag’s Bar and Grill off of 28 1/2 Road.

Police say they received reports from a witness that they saw the subject fire several rounds into the air. No injuries or property damage occurred. Officers contacted several residents in the area for video footage but have been unable to identify a suspect.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the GJPD.

