Two arrested following car chase on Hwy 13

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two people are now in custody after they were arrested following a police chase Monday morning that started near the town of Rifle.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says that 31-year-old Patricia Stead (Denver) and passenger, 24-year-old Elijah SantiBanez (San Antonio TX) were finally stopped near milepost 85 on Highway 13 near Craig, Colorado.

The two suspects were in a vehicle that the Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO (be on the lookout for) for being stolen.

CSP spotted the vehicle in Eagle and Garfield County on I-70 and attempted to make contact with the vehicle as it exited near milepost 94 on the interstate. Stead sideswiped the pursuing CSP Trooper and headed north through the town of Rifle. After this, the trooper did not pursue the vehicle any longer.

The two suspects were also believed to be part of an attempted carjacking in the town of Rifle prior to continuing north on Highway 13.

Then, CSP Troopers in Rio Blanco County spotted the vehicle, a 2002 silver VW Golf, south of Meeker, heading north.

At the intersection of H13 and H64, the vehicle eluded stop sticks and continued north. Troopers, assisted by the Moffat County Sheriff’s office successfully deployed spike strips on the vehicle near milepost 85 on Hwy 13, deflating 3 of 4 tires.

The vehicle slowed and pulled off the roadway near milepost 86, and the two men were then taken into custody without further incident.

Assisting agencies in the incident include the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Meeker Police Department, National Forest Law Enforcement Officer, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and the Craig Police Department.

