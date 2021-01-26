Update on applications for Dual Immersion Academy and New Emerson School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Applications will be handed out and accepted at Dual Immersion Academy and New Emerson School one week from today.

Parents of students from across the Grand Valley can apply to attend the elementary schools. A lottery process will enroll a limited number of students. The lottery drawing will take place on February 17. Parents will be notified by mail and no email.

“It just kind of depends on your interest. If you’d like your student to grow up bi-lingual, then Dual Immersion is definitely for you. People have an interest in STEM, then New Emerson is where they’d like to go,” explains D51 Spokeswoman Emily Shockley.

Applications can be picked up and turned in at the school you want your child to attend between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 1-4 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 5. All applications must be turned in by noon on Feb. 5.

