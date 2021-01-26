Advertisement

Weekend snow could continue over next few days

Four snow systems in one week is rare in the valley, regardless of the time of year
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More snow is on its way to the valley, following two consecutive days of snowfall this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction says the snow over Saturday and Sunday came from two separate storm systems. 2.6 inches of snow had been recorded as of Monday morning, which is slightly more than normal.

Another storm system is expected to reach the valley Monday evening and last into Tuesday.

“We are expecting more snow, maybe not as much as we had with this past system yesterday,” says Matthew Aleksa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, adding, “We are going to get into more of an active pattern heading into February.”

The National Weather Service says a fourth snow storm could arrive in the area next weekend. They say four systems in one week is quite rare in the valley, regardless of the time of year.

