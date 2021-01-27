C-32, the plane that flies the Vice President, stops at GJT

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Regional Airport confirmed that a C-32 (Air Force Two) flew into the airport around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the airport, it performed a “touch and go” (wheels touched the pavement and then took back off). It then circled the Grand Valley and then came back to the airport to refuel.

WestStar Aviation handled the refueling. The airport was told that the plane was on a training operation and that no officials were on board. Because the Vice President wasn’t on the plane, it isn’t called Air Force Two. The plane has since taken off from the airport.

