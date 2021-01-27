Advertisement

C-32, the plane that flies the Vice President, stops at GJT

Viewer photo sent in showing the plane.
Viewer photo sent in showing the plane.(Viewer Photo)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Regional Airport confirmed that a C-32 (Air Force Two) flew into the airport around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the airport, it performed a “touch and go” (wheels touched the pavement and then took back off). It then circled the Grand Valley and then came back to the airport to refuel.

WestStar Aviation handled the refueling. The airport was told that the plane was on a training operation and that no officials were on board. Because the Vice President wasn’t on the plane, it isn’t called Air Force Two. The plane has since taken off from the airport.

If you managed to snap a photo of the plane and want to share it with us, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture from the scene of the accident
Significant delays expected Wednesday on eastbound I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs
Two arrested following car chase on Hwy 13
Shooting
Crime in 2021 compared to 2020 in Mesa County
Rep. Boebert assigned to Natural Resource and House Budget Committee’s
Picture from the scene of the shooting that occurred on Sept. 20.
20-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Sept. shooting at Fruitvale party

Latest News

The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI seeks public’s assistance to identify female who could have information on child exploitation investigation
Sandy Smith
Grand Junction resident had heart surgery done by President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A big surprise for two very unsuspecting Grand Junction Lions Club members
Riverfront Trail visionaries surprised with dedication bench
Grand Junction Police Department and Colorado Mesa University vigilant about pedestrian safety
Grand Junction Police Department and Colorado Mesa University vigilant about pedestrian safety