Family run alpaca farm hosts fiber mill tours

Laurie Clark separates fiber for processing.
Laurie Clark separates fiber for processing.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Agritourism is a huge part of Palisade’s economy and despite COVID-19, SunCrest Orchard Alpacas & Fiber Works is still hosting tours to educate their guests.

The family run farm has been operating for 17 years and hosts fiber mill tours and alpaca treks throughout the year.

The goal for the family is to teach guests the full process of how their clothes get manufactured before they hit store shelves.

“Having it part of the family meant a lot to me because this is basically who I am. An extension of who I am at least is the farm and it’s great to share that,” says Owner Mike McDermot.

Due to winter weather mill tours are only available on the weekends and alpaca treks will return in mid-March.

All tours can be booked on SunCrest’s website here: https://www.suncrestorchardalpacas.net/book-online.

