FBI seeks public’s assistance to identify female who could have information on child exploitation investigation

The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives.(KCRG)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNITED STATES, (KKCO) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the unidentified person shown below, as part of their Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiative.

The FBI says that she may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

JANE DOE, 43
JANE DOE, 43(FBI)

The initial video of the unidentified female, Jane Doe 43, shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019.

Jane Doe 43 is described as a white female with dark hair between 20 and 30 years of age. She is heard speaking English in the video according to the FBI.

(FBI)

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The FBI wants to remind the public that no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

