Riverfront Trail visionaries surprised with dedication bench

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A big surprise for two very unsuspecting Grand Junction Lions Club members-- Larry Jones and Brian Mahoney were honored with a bench dedicated to them at the place they have put decades of work into-- the Riverfront Trail.

From cleanup to construction projects they have paved the way in making the trail what it is today.

The two helped create the Lions Riverfront Project Committee that partnered with the City of Grand Junction to rehabilitate the River Front trail area and form Watson Island.

It was during a significant economic downturn that the two men wanted to make a lasting project for the Grand Junction community.

“This was a total shock with the award and the presentation today, I didn’t expect anything,” says Jones.

The bench includes an inscription of the story of the dedication as well as pictures of the men.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.