CHS and FMHS closing the computer science gender gap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Two School District 51 schools are being recognized for closing the gender gap in computer science.

Central and Fruita Monument High Schools are both recipients of the ‘Advanced Placement Computer Science Female Diversity Award’ from the College Board AP.

What it means, is at least half of the students who took the AP computer science course in the 2019-2020 school year are girls.

Through research, the College Board also highlighted that girls who take the class are also more likely to major in it in college.

“It’s really exciting because like my whole life I’ve kind of been interested in things like that and there’s never really been any girls and now that I’m getting older it’s kind of exciting to see more girls get into it—so it’s really cool,” says Central High School student, Alexa Linikas.

Currently, women only make up 24% of jobs in the computing industry.

