The City of Grand Junction getting ready to plant thousands of flowers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The city wants to put flowers and plants downtown and at all of the parks to make the area look nice.

Last year they spent sixteen thousand dollars on just under 5,000 plants. Last year they grew half the plants and bought the other half.

This year they are growing all of their own plants and are saving a substantial amount of money.

The city especially want to make downtown nice. Ken Sherbenou, the parks and recreation director for the city said, “downtown is such a signature piece of what makes Grand Junction so special and we are really grateful to be able to have an important part of that. To be able to make Grand Junction downtown very appealing, comfortable and enjoyable.”

Some of the plants they are growing this year are native to this area, so they wouldn’t be able to purchase them somewhere else. Because of that, the plants will thrive in this environment.

