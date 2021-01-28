Advertisement

The City of Grand Junction getting ready to plant thousands of flowers

Plants
Plants(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The city wants to put flowers and plants downtown and at all of the parks to make the area look nice.

Last year they spent sixteen thousand dollars on just under 5,000 plants. Last year they grew half the plants and bought the other half.

This year they are growing all of their own plants and are saving a substantial amount of money.

The city especially want to make downtown nice. Ken Sherbenou, the parks and recreation director for the city said, “downtown is such a signature piece of what makes Grand Junction so special and we are really grateful to be able to have an important part of that. To be able to make Grand Junction downtown very appealing, comfortable and enjoyable.”

Some of the plants they are growing this year are native to this area, so they wouldn’t be able to purchase them somewhere else. Because of that, the plants will thrive in this environment.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture from the scene of the accident
Significant delays expected Wednesday on eastbound I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs
Two arrested following car chase on Hwy 13
Shooting
Crime in 2021 compared to 2020 in Mesa County
Sandy Smith
Grand Junction resident had heart surgery done by President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Rep. Boebert assigned to Natural Resource and House Budget Committee’s

Latest News

snow
Below average snowpack could impact Mesa County
Boebert, latest to join efforts for the BLM headquarters to stay in Grand Junction
Boebert, latest to join efforts for BLM headquarters to stay in Grand Junction
Two School District 51 schools are being recognized for closing the gender gap in computer...
CHS and FMHS closing the computer science gender gap
Laurie Clark separates fiber for processing.
Family run alpaca farm hosts fiber mill tours