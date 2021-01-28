Dick’s Sporting Goods coming to the Mesa Mall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa Mall is getting a new addition, as Dick’s Sporting Good will be adding its first location in Grand Junction.

In a press release, the Mesa Mall says that the business will replace the space formerly occupied by Herberger’s and that interior construction has already started.

A grand opening has not been announced but Dick’s Sporting Goods says it will announce its grand opening date in the future.

Check back for further developments.

