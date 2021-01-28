Advertisement

Merriam-Webster adds ‘second gentleman’ to its dictionary

‘Well, now it’s official’
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) – When the new administration was sworn in, it made history on several fronts. Kamala Harris became the first female vice president and her husband Doug Emhoff was dubbed the second gentleman.

Now Merriam-Webster is recognizing the groundbreaking title with a new dictionary entry.

Second gentleman is defined as “the husband or male partner of a vice president or second in command of a country or jurisdiction.”

Along with being the first male spouse of a vice president, the second gentleman is also the first Jewish spouse of an American vice president.

Emhoff tweeted about Merriam-Webster’s recognition writing “Well, now it’s official.”

The post also echoed the phrase the vice president has used to define her own historic position: “I might be the first, but I won’t be the last.”

