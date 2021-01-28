Advertisement

Pandemic pushes Southwest Airlines to first full-year loss since 1972

It lost $3.1 billion last year
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The pandemic is proving more damaging to Southwest Airlines than the terror attacks of 2001 or the financial crisis and recession of 2008.

Southwest said Thursday that it lost $3.1 billion last year, its first full-year loss since 1972. And 2021 is off to a weak start, too.

Southwest says bookings for early this year have stalled in the face of high numbers of new reported cases of COVID-19.

The airline predicts revenue will fall at least 65% in January and February, compared with the same months last year. And it expects to lose between $10 million and $15 million a day during the first quarter of 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture from the scene of the accident
Significant delays expected Wednesday on eastbound I-70 between Rifle and Glenwood Springs
Sandy Smith
Grand Junction resident had heart surgery done by President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Viewer photo sent in showing the plane.
C-32, the plane that flies the Vice President, stops at GJT
The FBI is looking for the unidentified person as part of Operation Rescue Me and Endangered...
FBI seeks public’s assistance to identify female who could have information on child exploitation investigation
Spring Semester to be Foster’s last semester as President of CMU

Latest News

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
At least six people died in a liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia poultry plant.
Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6
FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, the alleged mastermind...
Pakistan court orders accused in Daniel Pearl’s death freed
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in...
Teen faces 6 murder counts in shootings at Indianapolis home
Zachary Brackett with the Hall County Fire Services gives an update after six people died in a...
10 transported to hospital after nitrogen leak at Ga. poultry plant