Suspect arrested after foot pursuit in Colorado National Monument

(Photo Credit: Chris Schumann)
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person is in custody after a routine traffic stop turned into a pursuit Wednesday evening.

A vehicle was pulled over on I-70 late Wednesday afternoon, but then the driver got out of the car and took off on foot.

It started in the area of 18 1/2 Road on I-70. The suspect ran through the Colorado River and made his way towards the Colorado National Monument.

He was arrested near the west entrance of the monument.

Fruita Police, Colorado State Patrol, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado National Monument Rangers were all involved in the pursuit.

We have not heard what charges the suspect faces.

