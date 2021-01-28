Advertisement

Below average snowpack could impact Mesa County

snow
snow(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Jan. 27, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -This year, the snowpack is well below average. If it doesn’t increase it could lead to problems this summer.

If we don’t get more snow it could have some negative effects on both our water supply and fire season.

UTE Water and the Bureau of Land Management said that the lack of runoff from the snowpack could impact our community. Not only does it limit our supply of water but could also lead to increased fire risk.

According to UTE Water, last year was the fourth worst drought in Colorado’s history. We also have not received much runoff from snowpack this year.

Ute Water is urging people to conserve water. “Right now, what we want from our customers is make voluntary cutbacks. Do what they can to conserve the water that they have right now,” said Andrea Lopez, External Affairs Manager, UTE Water.

The Bureau of land management said that the dry conditions could be a fire danger, but they believe they are prepared.

