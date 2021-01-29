Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girls, 12 and 13, in Fla.

Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.
Jazmine Brown, 12, left, and Markevia Wright, 13, were last seen in the Homestead, Florida area.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl believed to be with an older teen and last seen in the Homestead area.

Jazmine Brown, 12, was described as a black girl about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Markevia Wright, 13, is a black female about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shower cap, black jacket and white sandals.

The children may be in the company of Keon Kiser, a black male, 16 years old, 6 feet tall, 135 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after foot pursuit in Colorado National Monument
Sophia Larson died of a heart attack after drinking a water bottle laced with meth.
Rifle mother faces sentencing in daughter’s meth overdose death
suspects
The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects
Pictured left, Frank Kurtz. Pictured right, Charity Perschbacher
Two suspects wanted in connection to last week’s Clifton shooting arrested
Sandy Smith
Grand Junction resident had heart surgery done by President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latest News

A new vaccine trial is providing some mixed results, but ultimately, may be promising in the...
New COVID vaccine results amid concerns over variants
“Something in the air” causing students and staff to not feel well at Palisade High School
A Louisiana sheriff's deputy wanted to be buried at a cemetery, but his family was initially...
Louisiana family denied burial plot in ‘whites only’ cemetery
Capitol Police is tightening security for traveling lawmakers.
Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus checks plan