Barricaded subject in protective custody

(Jason Burger)
By Calvin Corey
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says that they have taken a barricaded subject into protective custody after a several hour-long situation unfolded Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m., deputies responded to a person in crisis causing damage to vehicles in an Orchard Mesa neighborhood, says MCSO.

When deputies arrived, the person barricaded themselves into a residence on the 2900 block of Jon Hall in Orchard Mesa. A crisis intervention negotiator and Mind Springs Mobile Clinician were called to assist with the individual experiencing a crisis.

A Community Notification to shelter-in-place was sent to residents with a quarter-mile. Nearby schools were not affected. The shelter-in-place has been lifted.

Ultimately, the person was taken into protective custody according to the MCSO.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, free services are available 24/7/365. Call 844.493.TALK (8255), Text: TALK to 38255 or visit ColoradoCrisisServices.org for help.

