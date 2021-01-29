Advertisement

Centro de la Familia opens Colorado locations

Centro de la Familia opens Head Start program in Grand Junction.
Centro de la Familia opens Head Start program in Grand Junction.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Samantha Johns
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Head Start and Centro de la Familia held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning in honor of their new partnership.

Head start is a federal program that promotes school readiness for children from birth to age five for low-income families.

Centro de la Familia opened their first locations in Utah, but has since expanded to Nevada and now Colorado.

Through their partnership they opened several locations Friday throughout Colorado in Grand Junction and even as far as Denver.

“I am very proud of the depth of experience that we found here and I’m very happy with the staff that we’ve been able to hire and we’re very proud to open three centers to serve 250 children,” says CEO Gonzalo Palza, Centro de la Familia.

A new migrant program will be launched in April.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after foot pursuit in Colorado National Monument
Sophia Larson died of a heart attack after drinking a water bottle laced with meth.
Rifle mother sentenced to 32 years for daughter’s meth overdose death
suspects
The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects
Pictured left, Frank Kurtz. Pictured right, Charity Perschbacher
Two suspects wanted in connection to last week’s Clifton shooting arrested
Sandy Smith
Grand Junction resident had heart surgery done by President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latest News

One Bray Real Estate realtor is helping first responders find their dream home.
Homes for Heroes gives back to first responders
Sophia Larson died of a heart attack after drinking a water bottle laced with meth.
Rifle mother sentenced to 32 years for daughter’s meth overdose death
“Something in the air” causing students and staff to not feel well at Palisade High School
Barricaded subject in protective custody