Colorado Mesa University president Tim Foster announces retirement

President Foster made the announcement on Wednesday, through a statement posted to CMU's website(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University president Tim Foster will retire this summer. President Foster posted a statement to the CMU website on Wednesday announcing his retirement.

Foster took over as president of the university in 2004. He will retire on June 30th, roughly six weeks after the spring semester ends. Foster says he will always treasure the relationships he has built with students and faculty at the school.

“Those lasting relationships...the accomplishment and the joy that brings has just been immensely rewarding and so compelling,” Foster reflected.

Foster says not being around the university at the beginning of next school year will likely be a difficult time. He plans on leaving the Grand Junction area for a few weeks in August, while students are returning to campus.

Foster does hope to teach again in some capacity after the 2021-22 school year.

Spring Semester to be Foster’s last semester as President of CMU

