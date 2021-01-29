Grand Junction Steel begins asbestos removal project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The property at Grand Junction Steel, which has been closed since 2009, has begun an asbestos removal project. Grand Junction Steel was a staple on the Western Slope, manufacturing steel products since the 1940s.

The asbestos removal project began on Tuesday, January 26th, and is expected to last roughly one month. The property owners are planning to remodel the building, but first, Regional Asbestos Mitigation Services will work to remove asbestos that has lingered in the building ever since its development more than 70 years ago.

“The state law requires us to get it out of here before we can do any remodeling,” explains Jim McConnell, owner of the Grand Junction Steel property. “I have no idea who the new tenant will be, but I’m looking for one.”

Grand Junction Steel was open for six decades, mostly serving people on the Western Slope. However, they did help manufacture bridges for areas all over the country, including in Texas, Arizona, and Massachusetts.

“Everybody that was in steel came by here and bought something,” McConnell says. “We did everything over here but the bridges were really what we were good at. We built the bridges in Glenwood Canyon, we’ve built a lot of the intersections in Downtown Denver.”

During a thorough inspection, asbestos was found in nearly 5500 square feet at Grand Junction Steel. Regional Asbestos Mitigation Services, the company overseeing this project, helps remove asbestos in both residential and commercial properties.

“We do asbestos removal all over Colorado, with Grand Junction as one of our home bases,” says Shaun Witkamp, President of Regional Asbestos Mitigation Services. “The history of this building is one of the leading things that brought us into this project.”

The asbestos removal project is done in three phases. The final phase will entirely gut the building, which should allow for an easier remodeling process.

Owners are still looking for a new tenant to take over the historic building.

