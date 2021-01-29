Homes for Heroes gives back to first responders

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - First responders have been working overtime in response to the pandemic. One Grand Junction realtor is saying thank you by adopting the Homes for Heroes program.

Britni Schneider of Bray Real Estate is giving back a portion of her commission to buyers and sellers that qualify as first responders.

Teachers, law enforcement, and military personnel retired and current can apply.

“Homes for Heroes that’s actually a program that’s nationwide. So there’s a few other realtors and mortgage lenders nationwide and we all do this together. We also save bonds throughout the year and give back to non profit organizations on an annual basis,” says Schneider.

Those interested in participating can contact Britni via email at britni@brayandco.com or over the phone at 970.312.7337.

