Community Hospital receives donation for new regional cancer center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Valley Oncology Cancer Center received a nearly $5000 check on Friday, benefitting cancer research.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Grand Junction donated the check, which will help fund a new regional cancer center on Community Hospital’s main campus. The Eagles are a non-profit organization dedicated to community service efforts across the United States and Canada. This cancer center will be part of Community Hospital’s new medical building, which is expected to break ground in June 2021.

“A new cancer center closer to the hospital allows us to incorporate more services during the same visit,” explains Heather Steele, a medical oncologist at Grand Valley Oncology. “It allows for our care to happen more quickly and seamlessly.”

Grand Valley Oncology has now helped raise $1.8 million, well on their way to a goal of $5 million, which the cancer center hopes to reach by the end of 2021. The new medical building will cost roughly $70 million in its entirety.

