Advertisement

Racial disparities a growing problem in Colorado’s vaccine rollout

A Covid-19 vaccine waiting to be inoculated in someone's arm.
A Covid-19 vaccine waiting to be inoculated in someone's arm.(WBAY)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More than 400,000 Coloradans have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, just four percent of those vaccinated in the state are Latinos.

Colorado’s COVID Task Force, along with local health departments like Mesa County Public Health, have begun working with several resources to provide minority communities with further education about the coronavirus vaccine. One of these resources is CLLARO, The Colorado Latino Leadership Advocacy and Research Organization.

CLLARO’s aims to empower the Latino community through education and civic engagement. Before the first COVID-19 vaccines were even available, CLLARO had identified mistrust of vaccines as a potential problem within the Latino community.

“We anticipated that getting the Latino community vaccinated with something that was developed very quickly, was going to be quite difficult,” explains Emily Cervantes, CLLARO’s Program Manager of Public Policy and Research. “Latinos, along with the Black community, tend to be more vaccine averse when it comes to newer vaccines.”

CLLARO is currently helping younger members of the Latino community educate older minorities about accessibility to the vaccine, as well as its effectiveness. They note that a large portion of older Latinos do not have sufficient access to the internet, or other resources which could provide them more information about where to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Minority populations have been hit significantly hard by COVID-19, both financially and by the virus itself.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after foot pursuit in Colorado National Monument
Sophia Larson died of a heart attack after drinking a water bottle laced with meth.
Rifle mother sentenced to 32 years for daughter’s meth overdose death
suspects
The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects
Barricaded subject in protective custody
Pictured left, Frank Kurtz. Pictured right, Charity Perschbacher
Two suspects wanted in connection to last week’s Clifton shooting arrested

Latest News

The new building is expected to break ground in June 2021
Community Hospital receives donation for new regional cancer center
Centro de la Familia opens Head Start program in Grand Junction.
Centro de la Familia opens Colorado locations
One Bray Real Estate realtor is helping first responders find their dream home.
Homes for Heroes gives back to first responders
Sophia Larson died of a heart attack after drinking a water bottle laced with meth.
Rifle mother sentenced to 32 years for daughter’s meth overdose death