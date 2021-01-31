Advertisement

Canyon View Vineyard Church holds first ever father/son derby car race

Nearly 30 families participated in the father/son derby car race on Saturday
Nearly 30 families participated in the father/son derby car race on Saturday(KKCO/KJCT)
By Simon Lehrer
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Canyon View Vineyard Church held a CO2-powered derby car race on Saturday afternoon.

Nearly 30 families participated in the event. Teams of fathers and their children worked to assemble the cars using wooden blocks and carbon dioxide. They then raced against other families in a socially-distanced race.

The church held this event as a way for kids to spend time with a positive male role model, whether it be a father, uncle, or family friend.

“We chose the CO2 because we knew it would be a fast-paced race,” says Olivia Clifford, Children’s Ministry Coordinator at Canyon View Vineyard Church. “The boys get a block of wood, they carve it, they sand it, they paint it, assemble it, and then they race it.”

Around 55 people participated in the race, which was the first of its kind ever organized by the church. The auditorium which hosted the event had sanitizing stations at every table, and those participating were socially distanced from other families.

The church chose to hold the race this weekend because of the current cold weather, and lack of other activities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Something in the air” causing students and staff to not feel well at Palisade High School
Barricaded subject in protective custody
suspects
The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects
vaccine
Vaccine Confusion
Suspect arrested after foot pursuit in Colorado National Monument

Latest News

The new building is expected to break ground in June 2021
Community Hospital receives donation for new regional cancer center
A Covid-19 vaccine waiting to be inoculated in someone's arm.
Racial disparities a growing problem in Colorado’s vaccine rollout
Centro de la Familia opens Head Start program in Grand Junction.
Centro de la Familia opens Colorado locations
One Bray Real Estate realtor is helping first responders find their dream home.
Homes for Heroes gives back to first responders