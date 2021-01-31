Canyon View Vineyard Church holds first ever father/son derby car race

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Canyon View Vineyard Church held a CO2-powered derby car race on Saturday afternoon.

Nearly 30 families participated in the event. Teams of fathers and their children worked to assemble the cars using wooden blocks and carbon dioxide. They then raced against other families in a socially-distanced race.

The church held this event as a way for kids to spend time with a positive male role model, whether it be a father, uncle, or family friend.

“We chose the CO2 because we knew it would be a fast-paced race,” says Olivia Clifford, Children’s Ministry Coordinator at Canyon View Vineyard Church. “The boys get a block of wood, they carve it, they sand it, they paint it, assemble it, and then they race it.”

Around 55 people participated in the race, which was the first of its kind ever organized by the church. The auditorium which hosted the event had sanitizing stations at every table, and those participating were socially distanced from other families.

The church chose to hold the race this weekend because of the current cold weather, and lack of other activities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.