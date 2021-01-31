Advertisement

CDPHE investigating possible COVID variant in Garfield County

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) -

The Colorado Department of Public Health And Environment is investigating a possible case of the COVID-19 variant in Garfield County.

The county says “Roaring Fork Schools have been made aware that a Sopris Elementary student and/or staff member may have been exposed to a COVID variant earlier this month.”

They say they are working with the CDC and state health department on containing the spread. So far, no students or staff in that particular cohort, have reported any symptoms in the last 14 days.

