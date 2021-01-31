Colorado Winefest Art Contest names winning submission

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Winefest Art Contest has selected a winner!

Online voters chose a submission titled “It’s Pouring in the Desert” as the contest winner. The painting features a bottle of wine overlooking Mount Garfield. Fruita artist Pavia Justinian says it is not her first painting of the mountain, which overlooks the Grand Valley.

“I love to paint Mount Garfield,” says Justinian. “It has the most amazing light and contrast. It has a natural fluidity to it, and I really though that would lend itself well to the illusion of having Mount Garfield poured out as a river of wine.”

Her painting will be featured at the 30th annual Colorado Mountain Winefest. The event will be held in Palisade from September 16th-19th.

Justinian also received $700 as the winning artist. All wine-themed art submissions will remain on display at the Craig Gallery in Palisade until this Friday, February 5th.

