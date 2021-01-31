Advertisement

Standoff in Orchard Mesa

Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Standoff in Orchard Mesa(Dave Jones)
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Heavy law enforcement presence was seen near the area of Coventry Court in Orchard Mesa Saturday afternoon after a suspect barricaded himself, resulting in a standoff.

The Grand Junction Police Department was trying to contact an adult male involved in a domestic violence incident-- that’s when he barricaded himself.

The victim who contacted police, saying there were two children inside the home.

The suspect came out of the home after chemical munitions were released.

This happened around 2 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody around 6 p.m.

A swat team was present and the area was blocked off for a period of time.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“Something in the air” causing students and staff to not feel well at Palisade High School
Barricaded subject in protective custody
suspects
The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects
vaccine
Vaccine Confusion
Suspect arrested after foot pursuit in Colorado National Monument

Latest News

CDPHE investigating possible COVID variant in Garfield County
CDPHE investigating possible COVID variant in Garfield County
There are 30 Girl Scout troops in Mesa County with a total of more than 400 members
Colorado Girl Scout Cookie program begins this weekend
Nearly 30 families participated in the father/son derby car race on Saturday
Canyon View Vineyard Church holds first ever father/son derby car race
Colorado Girl Scout Cookie Program
Colorado Girl Scout Cookie Program