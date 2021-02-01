Advertisement

Airplane crash in Silt

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A plane crash near Silt sending three people to the hospital.

Multiple agencies, including Colorado River Fire Rescue, Care Flight of the Rockies, and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened in a remote area south of Silt.

The injuries of the victims have not yet been released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

