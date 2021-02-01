Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Over the weekend, a report surfaced that one of Representative Lauren Boebert’s events in Montrose had to be canceled due to a possible security threat.

When asked on the issue, Boebert’s Communications Director Ben Stout said, “The Congresswoman was planning on stopping by a small private event. This was not an official town hall organized by her office. It became clear that there was not adequate security for the number of people that were planning to attend the event. The Congresswoman looks forward to meeting with members of the community in the future.”

