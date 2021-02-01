Cupcakes for Valentine’s Day goes towards helping those in need

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away and Marillac Health has a sweet gift for your loved one while raising money for a good cause.

This year’s theme is to spread peace, love, and cupcakes. The four-pack-box of cupcakes are handcrafted by the Baker’s Boutique. Each treat is a different flavor: chocolate, red velvet, orange, and wedding cake. When you buy a box, a portion of the proceeds will go towards helping Marillac provide medical, dental, and behavioral services to families in need.

“You know ultimately it’s about supporting health care for people who need it, who can’t afford it on their own, and that’s really the message,” says Martha Graf of MarillacHealth.

You can call the Baker’s Boutique to place an order. Cupcakes can be picked up curbside Fe 12. through Feb. 14.

