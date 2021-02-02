Advertisement

New proposal to potentially change the dial for COVID-19 restrictions

New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado(Mesa County Public Health)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are creating a proposal to potentially change the dial for COVID-19 restrictions.

One of the things the new dial would change is that it will be looking at the case count over a seven day period rather than a 14 day period.

Jeff Kuhr, the Executive Director from Mesa County Public health explained that even if the state decides to change the dial, it probably will not change impact Mesa County that much and this is thanks to our five-star variance program.

Jeff Kuhr thinks it will not change much when it comes to businesses and everyday life, which is why he would rather focus on getting vaccines rather than the possibility of the dial changing.

“I am a fan of getting more vaccine, getting that highest risk group vaccinated, the 65 and over group. That reduces hospitalizations and then lets figure it out from there,” said Kuhr.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment were taking stakeholders opinions until Monday at 5pm.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt
Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
Sopris Elementary School
CDPHE investigating possible COVID variant in Garfield County
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Vaccination clinic volunteers needed
Volunteers needed for Mesa County Vaccine Clinic
Touchless Water Fountain
New touchless water fountains added to Grand Junction Parks
Dr. Diana Sirko will retire as Superintendent of Schools within the next two years
District 51 beginning preliminary search for new superintendent
National School Counseling Week is held every year during the first week of February
National School Counseling Week begins Monday