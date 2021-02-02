Advertisement

Police: FBI agents wounded in shooting in South Florida

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida.(Source: WPLG/CNN)
By FREIDA FRISARO and TERRY SPENCER
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida have swarmed a neighborhood following a Tuesday morning shooting that wounded several FBI agents.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise, Florida. Another large contingent of law enforcement officers gathered outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

News outlets reported that Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were wounded while serving an arrest warrant, and that a man was still barricaded inside a home in the suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

No additional details were immediately available.

—-

Frisaro reported from Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Congresswoman cancels appearance at local event
Airplane crash in Silt
Three injured in plane crash south of Silt
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Standoff in Orchard Mesa
Credit: KJCT/KKCO
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the...
EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter