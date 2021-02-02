Volunteers needed for Mesa County Vaccine Clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

More vaccines, means more hands on deck for the Mesa County Vaccine Clinic.

“You know, we have about 200 volunteers right now, but they work in shifts and often times they only work a couple days a week,” says Mesa County Public Health Department executive director, Jeff Kuhr.

The health department says they are always in need of volunteers for a multitude of roles.

“We have registration tables, we have navigators that walk around and make sure people know where they’re going, people with mobility issues, you know, we provide help to them, there’s an elevator at the convention center,” explained Kuhr.

For many people, the incentive is not only helping the community, but to make a mark on the event that changed the world.

“You know, we have a lot of people that have been working here for a long time doing contact tracing, testing, and those people, many of them are here because they want to be part of the effort to address the COVID pandemic,” says Kuhr.

“Well, I always like to work with the community in any way that I can because that’s what we’re all about,” says volunteer Allison Bailey.

Kuhr says the number of people needed will really be determined by the availability of the vaccine.

“We always need more cause we’re trying to get to the point well, actually, we can vaccinate right off the bat, if we have the volunteers and the vaccine, we have the capacity to do 1,200 shots a day,” says Kuhr.

